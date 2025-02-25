TURKPA meeting approves model bill on clean energy in economic activity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The 12th meeting of the Economic Cooperation Commission of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) was held on February 25 in the format of a videoconference on the theme “Energy security as a factor of sustainable economic development”, Trend reports.

According to the information, the Azerbaijani delegation was represented at the meeting by MP, a member of the Commission on Economic Cooperation Aghalar Valiyev.

In his speech, the deputy talked about the fact that the Azerbaijani Parliament regularly carries out purposeful work on further improvement of the legislative base of the energy sector, informed about important events held in the country.

Afterward, the report and recommended decisions on the main topic of the commission meeting, as well as the model bill “On Clean Energy in Economic Activity” developed within the framework of the commission were considered and approved.

In conclusion, the agenda, topic, and date of the next meeting of the commission were determined.