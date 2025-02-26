Turkish youth in Iğdır mark Khojaly genocide anniversary with creative contest (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. A competition
dedicated to the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide was held
in the high schools of Iğdır, Türkiye, Trend reports citing the
State Committee for Work with Diaspora.
The event included stories, poetry, artwork, and drawings and
was organized by the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Friendship Associations
Federation, the Iğdır Azerbaijan House Society, and the Iğdır
branch of the Turkish-Azerbaijani Society.
Alongside the Heydar Aliyev High School, students from other
local schools also participated. The event, held at the Heydar
Aliyev High School in Iğdır, began with the national anthems of
Azerbaijan and Türkiye, followed by a film about the Khojaly
genocide.
Serdar Unsal, the Deputy Chairman of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan
Friendship Associations Federation and head of the Iğdır Azerbaijan
House Society spoke about the competition's impact on raising the
national and patriotic spirit among Turkish students and enhancing
their historical knowledge. He recalled the tragic events of
Khojaly, saying, "When I think of Khojaly, I remember the cold
February night and the genocide of innocent, unarmed people.
Armenians killed innocent civilians. This event will be remembered
as genocide in world history. We demand justice for Khojaly!"
Yavuz Bağcı, the director of the Heydar Aliyev High School in
Iğdır, emphasized that the genocide in Khojaly involved the killing
and torturing of innocent people. He highlighted that the Turkish
nation would never forget this tragedy and stressed that Azerbaijan
did not harm civilians, including children, during the 44-day
Karabakh war.
The event also recounted the heroism of the Azerbaijani army
during the liberation of Khojaly, the visits by President Ilham
Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, and their
meetings with the locals. The event noted that Khojaly now offers a
comfortable environment for residents and returnees, with efforts
made to ensure safety, employment, and a better quality of
life.
The jury later announced the winners in various categories:
Sedanur Manaz (Poetry), Zeynep Kübra Ada (Art Composition), Sıla
Angay (Storytelling), and Selin Ünlü (Painting). Winners and other
participants received gifts.
The students concluded the event by performing a
literary-artistic composition in memory of the Khojaly martyrs. The
contest aimed to tell students about the consequences of Armenia's
occupation policy towards Azerbaijan, as well as to draw attention
to the unfounded claims of the aggressive state towards Türkiye.
The participants confirmed with their creativity that the Khojaly
genocide has not been forgotten.