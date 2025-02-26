Turkish youth in Iğdır mark Khojaly genocide anniversary with creative contest (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. A competition dedicated to the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide was held in the high schools of Iğdır, Türkiye, Trend reports citing the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The event included stories, poetry, artwork, and drawings and was organized by the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Friendship Associations Federation, the Iğdır Azerbaijan House Society, and the Iğdır branch of the Turkish-Azerbaijani Society.

Alongside the Heydar Aliyev High School, students from other local schools also participated. The event, held at the Heydar Aliyev High School in Iğdır, began with the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, followed by a film about the Khojaly genocide.

Serdar Unsal, the Deputy Chairman of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Friendship Associations Federation and head of the Iğdır Azerbaijan House Society spoke about the competition's impact on raising the national and patriotic spirit among Turkish students and enhancing their historical knowledge. He recalled the tragic events of Khojaly, saying, "When I think of Khojaly, I remember the cold February night and the genocide of innocent, unarmed people. Armenians killed innocent civilians. This event will be remembered as genocide in world history. We demand justice for Khojaly!"