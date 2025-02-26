...
Turkish youth in Iğdır mark Khojaly genocide anniversary with creative contest (PHOTO)

Society Materials 26 February 2025 18:37 (UTC +04:00)
Turkish youth in Iğdır mark Khojaly genocide anniversary with creative contest (PHOTO)

Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. A competition dedicated to the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide was held in the high schools of Iğdır, Türkiye, Trend reports citing the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The event included stories, poetry, artwork, and drawings and was organized by the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Friendship Associations Federation, the Iğdır Azerbaijan House Society, and the Iğdır branch of the Turkish-Azerbaijani Society.

Alongside the Heydar Aliyev High School, students from other local schools also participated. The event, held at the Heydar Aliyev High School in Iğdır, began with the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, followed by a film about the Khojaly genocide.

Serdar Unsal, the Deputy Chairman of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Friendship Associations Federation and head of the Iğdır Azerbaijan House Society spoke about the competition's impact on raising the national and patriotic spirit among Turkish students and enhancing their historical knowledge. He recalled the tragic events of Khojaly, saying, "When I think of Khojaly, I remember the cold February night and the genocide of innocent, unarmed people. Armenians killed innocent civilians. This event will be remembered as genocide in world history. We demand justice for Khojaly!"

Yavuz Bağcı, the director of the Heydar Aliyev High School in Iğdır, emphasized that the genocide in Khojaly involved the killing and torturing of innocent people. He highlighted that the Turkish nation would never forget this tragedy and stressed that Azerbaijan did not harm civilians, including children, during the 44-day Karabakh war.

The event also recounted the heroism of the Azerbaijani army during the liberation of Khojaly, the visits by President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, and their meetings with the locals. The event noted that Khojaly now offers a comfortable environment for residents and returnees, with efforts made to ensure safety, employment, and a better quality of life.

The jury later announced the winners in various categories: Sedanur Manaz (Poetry), Zeynep Kübra Ada (Art Composition), Sıla Angay (Storytelling), and Selin Ünlü (Painting). Winners and other participants received gifts.

The students concluded the event by performing a literary-artistic composition in memory of the Khojaly martyrs. The contest aimed to tell students about the consequences of Armenia's occupation policy towards Azerbaijan, as well as to draw attention to the unfounded claims of the aggressive state towards Türkiye. The participants confirmed with their creativity that the Khojaly genocide has not been forgotten.

