bp extends partnership with Azerbaijan’s National Olympic and Paralympic Committees (PHOTO)

bp is pleased to announce the extension of its 13-year official partnership with Azerbaijan’s National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee until the end of 2028.

This collaboration, initially established in January 2012 ahead of the London 2012 Games, marks its fourth extension following renewals in 2013, 2016 and 2022.

For over a decade, this partnership has been a cornerstone for bp and the committees, fostering the development of Azerbaijan’s national sports.

To date, the partnership has culminated in landmark events such as the London 2012 Games, Baku 2015 European Games, Rio 2016 Games, Baku 2017 Islamic Games, Tokyo 2020 Games, and Paris 2024 Games.

As part of the partnership, bp also created individual development opportunities for a group of ten leading Olympic and Paralympic athletes by supporting their training and participation in international events between 2011 and 2020.

Addressing the extension agreement signing event held in Baku today, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s vice president for the Caspian region, emphasized bp’s commitment to supporting the nation’s sustainable future and community development.

"For over 30 years, bp has joined efforts with other supporters of Azerbaijan’s national sport to provide more opportunities for the development of national teams and athletes, and the country’s successful participation in major international events. In addition to our successful partnership activities, bp has proudly supported Azerbaijan’s participation in numerous major international sporting events, tournaments, and championships," said Aslanbayli.

"bp remains dedicated to empowering communities and contributing to the development of Azerbaijan’s national sports, aligning with one of its core commitments to help build a sustainable future for the nation."