Azerbaijani ombudsperson to lead educational series on 'Year of Constitution and Sovereignty'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. A series of educational events on the theme “Year of Constitution and Sovereignty” is planned within the framework of the Human Rights Month organized by the Azerbaijani Ombudsperson from May 18 through June 18, Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the opening ceremony of the 2nd Forum on “Public Processes in Media Context” organized by the Media Development Agency.

Aliyeva invited media representatives to actively participate in these events.

“I am confident that today's Forum will not only create favorable conditions for expanding cooperation in the field of more effective protection of human rights and freedoms, but will also be useful in terms of assessing opportunities for correct and effective use of media,” she added.