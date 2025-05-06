Azerbaijan shares data on resettled former IDPs in Khojaly and Aghdara

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The first phase of the “Great Return” program in Azerbaijan is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, with plans for 140,000 former IDPs to return to Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur.

The data obtained by Trend from the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts shows that 85 families comprising 341 people have so far relocated to the city of Khojaly, and 172 families — totaling 811 people — have settled in Ballija village of Khojaly district. In total, 1,152 people are now residing in Khojaly.

Return to the Aghdara district also continues. Specifically, 70 families (238 people) have returned to Hasanriz village, 180 families (592 people) to Sugovushan village, and 20 families (91 people) to Talish village. Altogether, 921 people are currently living in villages of the Aghdara district. This process is being carried out in stages.

One of the main priorities remains ensuring the sustainable employment and social protection of the returning population. The "Great Return" initiative is currently being implemented successfully.

The second phase of the “Great Return” program will cover the period 2026–2040, consisting of three stages, with the entire return process expected to conclude by 2040.

