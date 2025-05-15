Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan set stage for deeper cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15.​ Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova had a meeting on 15 May with the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the relations between the parliaments of our countries. The contribution of reciprocal state visits by Heads of State to the further development of interstate relations was duly mentioned. Speaker Sahiba Gafarova expressed satisfaction with the visit of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Azerbaijani Parliament during his state visit to Azerbaijan last year, and her meeting with the Head of State. They then touched upon the rich history of friendly and fraternal ties between our peoples and expressed pleasure at their unwavering mutual support.

Speaking about inter-parliamentary ties, the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament emphasized that joint activity in the field of parliamentarism is one of the most significant and favorable factors in bilateral and multilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. She also lauded the relevant ties that are growing in strength.

They underscored the importance of co-operation between our parliamentarians in international organisations; particular note was given to the significance of our interaction within TurkPA. The Speaker of the Milli Majlis said that our country attaches special importance to the co-operation in the Organisation of Turkic States, adding that the parliamentarians should also continue joint efforts to strengthen TurkPA further. The efforts made within TurkPA bring our peoples even closer together and create broad opportunities for further deepening and strengthening ties between our countries.

Ambassador Alim Bayel also expressed satisfaction with the high level of relations between the two countries and talked about the work carried out to expand cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.