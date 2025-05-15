Azerbaijan paves path to employment for resettled families in liberated regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan continues measures to provide residents resettled to the territories liberated from occupation with active employment programs, Trend reports via the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, employment has already been provided for 4,300 of the resettled residents.

“At the same time, the organization of vocational training courses for the residents is underway. So far, 206 people have been trained at the courses organized jointly with employers.

Of the citizens who returned to their native lands, 284 residents were involved in the self-employment program and created their own small farms within the framework of this program.

Moreover, the work is underway to employ another 680 people from among the above-mentioned residents," the information notes.