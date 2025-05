BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16.​ The government of Azerbaijan has officially approved the Mater Plan for the development of the city of Goytepe until 2040, setting the framework for its long-term urban and infrastructural growth, Trend reports.

The decision was formalized with a decree signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

