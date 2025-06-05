Azerbaijan to lead global green agenda on World Environment Day 2026 (LIVE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) will announce today that Azerbaijan will serve as the future host of World Environment Day 2026, Trend reports.

The announcement is expected during this year’s official observance, held in the Republic of Korea.

World Environment Day, observed annually on June 5, has grown into the largest international platform for environmental advocacy since its inception in 1973. Under UNEP’s guidance, the event mobilizes millions worldwide to take action on climate, nature, and pollution.

Will be updated