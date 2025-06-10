Azerbaijani diaspora backs holding Silk Road-2025 int'l festival in New York, US (PHOTO)

Photo: State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10.​ The Silk Road-2025 international festival was held at the Oceana Theater in New York, US, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

Along with the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, the New York City Department of Culture, the Office of the Governor of the City Council, the State Legislative Assembly, and other state agencies, the festival was organized by the My Way Children's and Youth Creativity Development Center.

The event featured music and dances from Azerbaijan, Georgia, China, Mongolia, India, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Israel, Türkiye, and other countries. Creative collectives from more than 200 ethnic groups from the US states of New York, New Jersey, Maine, and California demonstrated their skills. More than 1,100 spectators watched the concert.

At the event, the dance group of the My Way Children's and Youth Creativity Development Center performed Caucasian dances, the Sound of Fire drum group operating under the Azerbaijani Cultural Center of Northern California performed musical numbers, and Azerbaijani from Maine, Sabina Najafova, performed the Uzundara dance.

At the end of the event, the organizer of the festival—the head of the "My Way" Children's and Youth Creativity Development Center, Alyona Badalova—was presented with certificates on behalf of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, New York City Assemblyman Michael Novakhov, New York City Senator Stephan T. Chan, and New York City Assemblyman William Colton.

Badalova expressed her gratitude to the organizers and the State Committee on Work with Diaspora for their support.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel