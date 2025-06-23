Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

AZAL resumes regular flights to Urgench

Society Materials 23 June 2025 10:01 (UTC +04:00)
AZAL resumes regular flights to Urgench

Follow Trend on

Azerbaijan’s national air carrier, AZAL, will resume regular flights to Urgench, Uzbekistan, starting August 2.

The flights will be operated twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Urgench is one of the cities that attracts travellers with its distinctive charm, rich cultural heritage, and unique climate. The route offers passengers convenient and comfortable travel options.

Tickets can be purchased on the official website www.azal.az, through the airline's mobile app, as well as at AZAL ticket offices and accredited agencies.

Latest

Latest

Read more