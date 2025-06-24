Canadian media covers Azerbaijani diaspora's strong scorn of recent terrorist acts in US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24.​ Azerbaijani diaspora organizations in the US, Germany, Israel, and other countries have issued official statements condemning the terrorist attacks in the US states of Washington and Colorado. Rachel Avraham, founder and general director of the Dona Gracia Diplomacy Center, a well-known journalist and political analyst, said in an article published in the popular Canadian publication THEJ.CA, The Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

The committee conveyed that the echoes from the aforementioned organizations resonated with a profound truth: no doctrine, political creed, or spiritual conviction can ever cast a shadow that justifies the extinguishing of innocent lives.

The article titled "Azerbaijanis condemn terrorist acts committed in Washington and Colorado, express solidarity with the victims" also discusses the recent murder of two employees of the Israeli embassy in Washington, as well as the protests of the Azerbaijani diaspora against the terrorist attack on participants of a march in Colorado in memory of Israeli hostages taken in the Gaza Strip.

It was noted that the terrorist acts that took place in Washington and Colorado were strongly condemned by Azerbaijani society. These attacks caused widespread grief and anger among Azerbaijanis both inside the country and abroad. Like the international community, Azerbaijanis were quick to express solidarity, offer condolences, and call for justice on social networks. Thus, after the terrorist attacks, Azerbaijani citizens held a rally in front of the US Embassy in Baku, laid flowers, and observed a minute of silence in memory of the victims. They called on the international community for peace and justice and to protect the lives of civilians in the face of growing global threats.

Further details of the article can be found in the following link: https://thej.ca/2025/06/16/azerbaijanis-condemn-terror-attacks-in-washington-and-colorado-stand-in-solidarity-with-victims/

