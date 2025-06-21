Slovenian army undergoes largest modernization since 2022 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. A videoconference was held at the Ministry of Defense between the Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia, Robert Golob, and members of the Slovenian Armed Forces serving in international operations and missions, Trend reports, citing the country's Defense Ministry.

Currently, around 300 members of the Slovenian Armed Forces are participating in 12 international operations and missions in the service of peace.

In his address, the prime minister drove home the point that the military is a cornerstone of security, which he sees as a respected, inclusive, and cutting-edge piece of the Slovenian puzzle. He mentioned that the military is the backbone of security, working hand in glove with allies, and keeping its nose to the grindstone to meet international obligations. He made it clear that NATO membership wasn't just a matter of a few folks or the armed forces calling the shots; it was a decision made by the whole nation through a referendum, and that’s something that ought to be respected.

“Security is more than just weapons—it also includes military involvement in healthcare, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and even space. The focus must be on building effective defense capabilities that ensure safety at home and the fulfillment of international duties. Debates about funding are misleading—the real question is why we need security and how we plan to provide it. Ultimately, it’s about protecting our people and our country,” concluded Golob.

The troops were also addressed by Minister of Defense, Mag. Borut Sajovic, and Chief of the General Staff of the Slovenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Robert Glavaš.

Minister Sajovic thanked the members of the Slovenian Armed Forces for their work at home and abroad, stressing that security is a shared responsibility and part of broader international cooperation. He mentioned that since 2022, the Slovenian Armed Forces have undergone the largest modernization effort to date, with the goal of becoming a motivated and well-equipped force. He also highlighted the role of societal unity as a key element in national defense, alongside military equipment. Slovenia is investing in critical infrastructure, cybersecurity, and healthcare.

“The message is clear: a country is safe when it is well-organized, united, and systematically prepared,” concluded Minister Sajovic.

Lieutenant General Glavaš thanked the troops for their contribution to peace, wished them a peaceful celebration of the upcoming holiday, and emphasized the importance of strictly following all measures that ensure the safe execution of their duties.

