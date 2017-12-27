European chipmakers tumble on iPhone demand scare

27 December 2017 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

European tech stocks tumbled on Wednesday as the region emerged from a two-day trading holiday and investors reacted to reports that demand for Apple’s iPhone X may be weaker than expected, Reuters reports.

The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped by 0.1 percent, reversing earlier gains as a downturn in the high-performing tech sector outweighed strong mining and oil stocks.

Euro zone blue chips .STOXX50E also fell 0.1 percent, with the index slightly down on the month and set for its second straight month of losses.

Tech stocks .SX8P fell 1 percent, the worst-performing sector as the market followed a downturn in Asian iPhone suppliers after brokers cut forecasts for iPhone X shipments, saying sales of the new model may undershoot expectations.

Austria Microsystems (AMS.S), the best-performing European tech stock this year, sank 10 percent while fellow iPhone supplier Dialog Semiconductor (DLGS.DE) dropped 5.5 percent, the biggest falls on the STOXX.

Chipmakers Infineon (IFXGn.DE) and STMicro (STM.PA) fell 1.5 and 2.3 percent respectively to the bottom of the German and French benchmarks. Siltronic (WAFGn.DE) and BE Semiconductor (BESI.AS) also featured among top European fallers.

Despite recent weakness, tech stocks have retained a significant lead over all other sector indexes, up by about 21 percent this year.

Retail stocks, meanwhile, were set to bring up the rear as the worst-performing, down 3 percent since January.

Strength in commodities helped to cap losses across the major benchmarks as liquidity remained thin with many investors still on holiday.

Mining stocks rose after metals prices hit 3-1/2 year highs thanks to a strong outlook for growth in China.

Glencore (GLEN.L), Randgold Resources (RRS.L) and Anglo American (AAL.L) contributed the most to index gains.

Oil majors also provided support, with Total (TOTF.PA) up 0.6 percent and Shell (RDSa.L) rising 0.8 percent as crude prices held near 2015 highs.

German carmakers BMW (BMWG.DE) and Daimler (DAIGn.DE) gained 0.3 to 0.6 percent after they said late on Friday that the U.S. tax reform would boost 2017 profits to the tune of 1.55 billion euros ($1.84 billion) and 1.7 billion euros respectively.

“As only net profit is benefiting and there will be no positive impact on cash flow, we see only a minor impact on valuation of both companies,” DZ Bank equity strategists wrote in a note.

Merger activity continued to spur big stock moves, with British workspace company IWG (IWG.L) leaping by 28 percent after it confirmed a bid approach from Canadian private equity firm Onex and Brookfield Asset Management.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Apple faces lawsuits after saying it slows down aging iPhones
Business 11:17
Apple faces lawsuits over slowed iPhones
Other News 23 December 06:24
Apple Plans Combined iPhone, iPad & Mac Apps
IT 20 December 23:41
Apple details indoor maps coverage of 34 airports, multiple malls
World 15 December 16:39
Official iPhone 8 sale start in Azerbaijan announced
IT 20 October 16:54
Apple working with LG Display to develop a foldable iPhone for 2020 - report
Other News 13 October 06:38
Iran to 'legally pursue' Apple for cutting apps
Politics 27 August 23:15
Apple self-driving car testing plan gives clues to tech program
Other News 23 April 05:46
Apple receives permit in California to test self-driving cars
IT 15 April 00:09
Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 billion from its huge bite of Apple
Other News 25 February 22:25
Nokia sues Apple for infringing patents, industry back on war footing
Other News 22 December 2016 02:51
Apple iPhone sales fall but beat estimates
IT 26 October 2016 03:30
Iran not registering iPhone 7 on its cellular network
Business 20 September 2016 17:09
Apple unveils iPhone 7, Pokemon Go coming to Apple Watch
World 7 September 2016 23:04
US accuses EU of grabbing tax revenues with Apple decision
World 1 September 2016 02:34
EU hits Apple with $14.5B Irish tax demand
IT 31 August 2016 04:59
Apple Inc. offered to start production in Turkey
Business 30 August 2016 20:39
Apple expected to show new iPhone at event next week
Other News 29 August 2016 23:49