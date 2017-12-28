The national currency of Azerbaijan stabilizes

28 December 2017 02:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Azad Hasanli, Rauf Guliyev - Trend:

The national currency of Azerbaijan has stabilized, said Samir Sharifov, the country’s Finance Minister in an interview with state TV channel AzTV.

"Since the beginning of the year, the manat rate has even slightly strengthened [against the dollar]. Compared to the beginning of the year, the manat rate strengthened by 3.4 percent, and in comparison with February - by 10 percent", he said.

Sharifov noted that there is some pressure to further strengthen the rate of manat. However, according to the minister, this again shows that confidence in the national currency is being restored.

The results of 11 months of 2017, continued Sharifov, show that the economy has stabilized and become even more stable compared to previous years.

