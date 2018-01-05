Dow Jones closes above 25,000 for the first time

The Dow Jones industrial average broke above 25,000 for the first time on Thursday, tying the fastest 1,000-point move in its history, following the release of stronger-than-expected jobs data, CNBC reports.

The 30-stock index climbed 152.45 points to 25,075.13, with General Electric, DowDuPont and IBM rising about 2 percent.



"The Dow hitting 25,000 was a pretty wild idea even a year ago. And while its symbolically important, the real story is never just a number. It's the underlying strength that is pushing markets this high," said Steve Claussen, vice president of trader strategy at E-Trade.

The Dow broke above 24,000 for the first time on Nov. 30, or 35 calendar days prior to hitting 25,000. It also took the Dow just 35 days to rise from 20,000 to 21,000 last year.

