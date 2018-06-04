Azerbaijani Airlines launches direct flight from Baku to Tashkent

4 June 2018 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) opens direct flights from Baku to Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan starting from June 30, 2018.

The flights will be carried out once a week (on Saturdays), while from August 1 - twice a week (on Wednesdays and Saturdays).

The capital of Uzbekistan is a huge metropolis with emerald parks, squares, gardens and crystal fountains.

Tashkent is the embodiment of the most modern elegance, which is inherent in many capitals of the world, but at the same time, being an eastern city, it has its own unique color. It exquisitely combines medieval buildings, as if from ancient oriental tales, and elegant European architecture.

Air tickets can be booked on the website of the company www.azal.az and purchased at AZAL sales offices and official sales agencies.

To purchase tickets and for more information, please contact:

+ (99412) 598-88-80 (Hotline from Azerbaijan: *8880)

E-mail: callcenter@azal.az

