Azerbaijan raising excise tax for production of cigars, cigarillos

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijani Parliament at a plenary meeting has adopted amendments to the Tax Code, which provide for an increase in the excise tax for production of cigars and cigarillos in the country.

Thus, from now on, a tax of 20 manats will be levied for every 1,000 cigars produced in Azerbaijan. Previously, this tax amounted to 10 manats.

Tobacco products worth 11.51 million manats were manufactured in Azerbaijan in January-April 2018, according to Azerbaijan’s State Statistics Committee. Compared with the same period last year, this indicator grew 2.7 times.

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on June 12)

