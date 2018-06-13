Registration of legal entities engaged in food production to start in Azerbaijan

13 June 2018 14:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

Trend:

Registration of legal entities engaged in the food production sphere in Azerbaijan will start July 1, Mansur Piriyev, head of the information support and innovative solutions department of Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency, said June 13.

The legal entities will be registered within 30 days after submitting an application with attached documents to the ASAN (a state agency for government services) service centers, he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Advisor to Bulgarian energy minister talks IGB construction launch within SGC
Oil&Gas 15:32
Azerbaijan’s IFV crews improving combat skills (PHOTO)
Politics 15:10
Azerbaijani, Russian presidents meet in Moscow
Politics 15:00
Azerbaijan, Turkey pursue active energy policy on global scale - ministry
Oil&Gas 14:53
Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee to face further structural changes
Economy news 14:42
EIA reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s petroleum output
Oil&Gas 14:36
Wood Mackenzie: TANAP is world-class example of cost savings
Oil&Gas 13:21
SOCAR to receive over 600M manats to finance work at oilfields in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 12:51
Azerbaijan may set up special group to assess work of customs bodies (PHOTO)
Economy news 12:49
SGC to be of strategic importance for whole South-East Europe – deputy energy minister (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 12:48
SGC should involve more countries - advisor to head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 12:47
Azerbaijan to meet 25-30% of Bulgaria’s gas needs
Oil&Gas 12:41
Southern Gas Corridor to intensify competition in European gas market
Commentary 12:28
Azerbaijan increasing defense, security expenditures
Politics 12:08
Azerbaijan - key partner in ensuring Europe’s energy security, envoy says
Oil&Gas 11:41
Azerbaijan preparing plan to improve financial literacy of population
Economy news 10:17
Azerbaijani financial market participants to receive tools to guarantee currency risks
Economy news 12 June 20:54
Azerbaijan developing software for compulsory medical insurance system
ICT 12 June 20:53