Registration of legal entities engaged in food production to start in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

Trend:

Registration of legal entities engaged in the food production sphere in Azerbaijan will start July 1, Mansur Piriyev, head of the information support and innovative solutions department of Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency, said June 13.

The legal entities will be registered within 30 days after submitting an application with attached documents to the ASAN (a state agency for government services) service centers, he said.

