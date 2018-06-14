Azerbaijan continues repairing section of Alat-Osmanli-Astara railway (PHOTO)

14 June 2018 20:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

Trend:

Overhaul of main roads continues on the main directions of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, the company said in a message June 14.

The repair of 40 kilometers of the main track of the Alat-Osmanli-Astara rail line has been underway since March 18 as part of the International North-South Transport Corridor project.

An overhaul of seven kilometers of the railway on the Khidirli-Garagune section is underway.

This section was last overhauled in 1968.

In line with the perspective railway projects, as well as the intensification of traffic in this direction forecast in the near future, the current work is of great importance.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijani district opens tender for overhaul of streets, roads
Tenders 2 June 13:49
Azerbaijan overhauls Russian-made helicopters for first time
Economy news 23 May 20:48
New switches being laid at Azerbaijan’s Yevlakh railway station (PHOTO)
Economy news 14 May 12:00
New switches being laid at Azerbaijan’s Mingachevir railway station (PHOTO)
Economy news 2 May 11:37
Azerbaijan Railways talks passenger transportation launch along BTK
Economy news 30 April 13:18
New switches being laid at Azerbaijan’s Gobustan railway station (PHOTO)
Economy news 13 April 18:14
Interest for North-South project growing (Exclusive)
Economy news 13 April 08:31
Schedule of Nakhchivan (Azerbaijan)-Mashhad (Iran) train to change
Tourism 3 April 18:25
Mersin-Baku train launched
Economy news 27 March 17:17
Overhaul of Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway section launched
Economy news 27 March 15:34
“Central Asian countries show great interest in BTK project”
Business 21 February 10:16
Schedule of Baku-Tbilisi-Baku passenger train to change
Tourism 12 February 13:07
Logistics center to appear in Russia within North-South corridor
Economy news 26 January 19:52
Azerbaijan Railways opens tender to buy fuel, lubricants
Tenders 22 January 13:02
Overhaul of Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway section launched
Economy news 19 January 16:46
Azerbaijan Railways to buy equipment for e-ticket sales system via tender
Tenders 5 January 16:38
North-South Corridor participants to mull cargo flows with Indian operators & forwarders
Economy news 26 December 2017 18:49
Azerbaijan Railways opens tender to buy engine lubricants
Tenders 8 December 2017 13:57