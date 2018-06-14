Azerbaijan continues repairing section of Alat-Osmanli-Astara railway (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

Trend:

Overhaul of main roads continues on the main directions of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, the company said in a message June 14.

The repair of 40 kilometers of the main track of the Alat-Osmanli-Astara rail line has been underway since March 18 as part of the International North-South Transport Corridor project.

An overhaul of seven kilometers of the railway on the Khidirli-Garagune section is underway.

This section was last overhauled in 1968.

In line with the perspective railway projects, as well as the intensification of traffic in this direction forecast in the near future, the current work is of great importance.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news