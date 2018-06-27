Forecasts of Azerbaijan's social-economic development discussed (PHOTO)

27 June 2018 10:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

Trend:

The forecast indicators of social and economic development of Azerbaijan for 2019 and the next three years were discussed in Baku, the Ministry of Economy said in a statement.

The discussions were held on June 23 in the framework of the meeting of the special state commission. At the meeting, Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev stressed the importance of the systemic measures implemented in recent years under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and comprehensive reforms on sustainable and competitive development of the economy, and informed about the work in the areas of stimulation of the non-oil sector, the continuous improvement of the business and investment climate, and expansion of measures to encourage the private sector.

It was noted that thanks to the targeted reforms, sustainable socio-economic development was ensured, in January-May 2018, GDP in Azerbaijan grew by 1.1 percent, non-oil sector - by 1.9 percent, and non-oil industry - by 8.1 percent.

The commission discussed the coordination of the activities of the relevant bodies in the preparation of forecasts of economic and social development of the country, and heard out the recommendations and proposals of the members of the commission.

