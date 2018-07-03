Azerbaijan, Latvia to increase int’l road transportation

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

Trend:

Bilateral road transportation between Azerbaijan and Latvia and transit travel “permits” will be increased by another 20 percent in 2019, Azerbaijan’s Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ministry said in a message.

The agreement on increasing bilateral transportation was reached at the next meeting of Azerbaijan-Latvia joint commission in the field of international road ties between the two countries, according to the message.

At the meeting, the Azerbaijani delegation was led by Head of the country’s State Road Transport Service under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Habib Hasanov, and the Latvian delegation was led by Director of the Road Transport Department of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Latvia Talivaldis Vectirans.

Hasanov talked about large-scale projects being implemented in recent years in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani-Latvian bilateral relations, innovations in the road transport sphere and regional projects being implemented.

In turn, Vectirans informed about the laws recently adopted in the field of international road transportation, the application of a new system of road taxes, the use of digital tachographs regulating the work regime and rest for drivers of vehicles.

At the end of the meeting a protocol was signed.

