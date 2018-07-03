Azerbaijan eyes to create single website related to employment

3 July 2018 18:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

There are plans to create a single website that will cover all issues of the employment sphere in Azerbaijan until the end of the year, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev said July 3.

He said that information about vacancies and persons registered as unemployed will be posted on the website.

Babayev noted that the website will expand awareness of the population on employment issues.

“The website will make it possible to get information about vacancies, to apply for vacancies to the employment service bodies and to receive notifications,” he added. “At the same time, there will be no need for the disabled to visit employment service centers.”

