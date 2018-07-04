Minister: Baku appreciates US support for energy projects with Azerbaijan’s participation

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Baku appreciates the US government’s support for the implementation of energy projects with the participation of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov said.

Sharifov made the remarks at the event in Baku July 4 dedicated to the US Independence Day.

"The US-Azerbaijan relations are developing within the interests of the two countries in accordance with the principles of equal partnership and cover different spheres," he said.

Sharifov stressed that the expansion of the political dialogue serves the development of relations between the two countries.

“The US constantly supports transnational energy projects, which are being implemented on the initiative and with the participation of Azerbaijan,” the minister said.

"The relations in this sphere are of a strategic nature and meet the interests of both the US and Azerbaijan,” he said. “We appreciate the support of the US government for the implementation of energy projects with the participation of Azerbaijan."

