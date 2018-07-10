Heydar Aliyev Int’l Airport served over 2M passengers in 1H18

10 July 2018 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

Trend:

During the first six months of 2018, Heydar Aliyev International Airport served 1.96 million passengers, the press service of Heydar Aliyev International Airport said in a statement.

This indicator exceeds the same indicator of the previous year by 14 percent.

National air carrier Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) carried 815,000 passengers, while national low-cost airline Buta Airways – 216,000 passengers.

Some 1.685 million passengers (86 percent of passenger traffic) accounted for international flights. 32 percent of total number of international passengers accounted for AZAL, while 13 percent - Buta Airways.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport serves more than 30 airlines on over 40 destinations. Top ten most popular international destinations include Istanbul, Moscow, Dubai, Kiev, Doha, Sharjah, Tbilisi, Baghdad, Tehran and St. Petersburg. In January-June 1.250 mln. passengers traveled to these destinations. The Kingdom of Bahrain’s national airline Gulf Air, as well as Oman's low-cost airline SalamAir will start operating flights to Baku starting June.

The new airport terminal of Heydar Aliyev Airport (Terminal 1) was put into operation in April 2014. Its total area is 65,000 square meters.

In May 2018 Heydar Aliyev International Airport was awarded the maximum category of "5 stars" by the Skytrax, which is influential British consulting company specializing in the study of the quality of services provided by various airlines and airports worldwide.

Also Heydar Aliyev Airport was named the best airport among all airports of Russia and CIS countries for the level of the provided services, being awarded the prestigious Skytrax World Airport Awards for the second year in a row.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Accident at TPP didn't affect operation of Baku airport
Society 3 July 10:44
Tourist flow from Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan soars - envoy (Exclusive)
Tourism 16 June 11:20
Tourist flow from Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan soars - envoy (Exclusive)
Tourism 14 June 14:18
Baku to host CANSO-2020 Global ATM Summit for first time
Society 14 June 13:47
Heydar Aliyev Int'l Airport serves over 1.5 million passengers during first five months
Business 12 June 10:59
AZAL launches Moscow-Lankaran direct flights
Tourism 8 June 17:03
Latest
Iran-Germany training MoU to be finalized soon – deputy minister
Business 16:23
Finnish authorities to beef up security for Putin-Trump summit
Europe 15:55
Qatar in talks with Iran to rent land to pasture livestock
Business 15:46
South Korea eases visa regime for Georgian citizens
Georgia 15:44
Iran government debts to central bank reach trillions of rials
Business 15:42
Turkey intends to develop relations with the EU - Foreign Ministry
Turkey 15:33
Azerbaijan’s water operator to buy software licenses via tender
ICT 15:25
AzerTelecom LLC provided stable Internet despite energy supply problem in Azerbaijan
ICT 15:25
Tender: Iran South Pars Gas Co. to buy contactor for high voltage switcher
Tenders 15:24