Chinese companies invest about $800 million in Azerbaijan

Chinese companies have invested about $800 million in Azerbaijan, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev said during a meeting with the Ambassador of China to Azerbaijan Wei Jinghua, the Ministry of Economy said in a statement July 14.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects of development of Azerbaijani-Chinese economic relations and cooperation between the two countries.

“I would like to emphasize that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to cooperation with China”, Mustafayev noted, mentioning that important agreements were reached during the visits of the head of state to China.

Speaking about the development of relations with China in the fields of transit transport, trade, investment, tourism and other areas, the minister noted that the trade turnover of Azerbaijan with China increased by 20 percent in 2017, reaching $1.3 billion.

Currently, more than 110 companies with Chinese capital operate in the spheres of trade, services, industry, construction, banking and insurance, agriculture. Some Chinese companies participate as contractors in projects implemented in Azerbaijan.

It was noted that a wine house will be opened in Shanghai, in Beijing and other major cities by the end of this year, it is also planned to open trade and wine houses, the Azerbaijani delegations are expected to attend the Chinese-Eurasian exhibition, which will be held in Urumqi in August this year and the international IMPORT EXPO 2018 exhibition, which will be held in November in Shanghai.

The Chinese ambassador expressed his satisfaction with the development of Azerbaijan, the expansion of relations between the countries, expressed confidence in the further development of Chinese-Azerbaijani cooperation, and shared his views on the prospects for the development of economic relations.

