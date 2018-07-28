Azercell’s “Mobile Eye Clinic” provides support to 800 more people (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 28

Trend:

“Mobile Eye Clinic”, one of the useful and unique projects conducted by “Azercell Telecom” LLC, which contributes to hundreds of social initiatives, has released a report covering its examination and treatment activities during the first half of the year.

Nearly 800 people benefited from the free aid of the Clinic from January to June. The Clinic served 41 IDPs in Nizami district, 43 IDPs in Garachukhur settlement in Surakhani district, 37 IDPs in Lokbatan settlement in Baku, as well as 45 IDPs in Barda. In addition, 47 children studying at secondary school No. 33 of Zangilan settlement in Absheron, 46 children from “Umid yeri” (“Place of hope”) shelter, 57 children of secondary boarding school in Ujar, 54 children of special needs school in Sumgayit and 55 children from boarding school No. 10 in Pirshaga settlement were provided free medical aid. 42 individuals with low income in “Hugug dunyasi” (“World of Law”) humanitarian public union in Ismayilli, 37 individuals in Kurdamir, 38 individuals from Russian community, 46 individuals residing in dormitory No.1 in Khirdalan, 41 individuals from “Duygu” (“Feeling”) social rehabilitation public union in Yasamal, 37 individuals of Youth public union in Goychay, 38 individuals from Red Crescent in Amirjan settlement and 38 more studying at Engineering University in Khirdalan benefited from free medical services of the Clinic.

Starting its operation on the 1st of June, 2011 – the International Day for Protection of Children, the project is aimed to examine children deprived of parental care for any sight issues and ensure their full check-up. The countrywide initiative of Azercell also covers the elderly people and low-income families. The people visiting the Clinic are examined by qualified ophthalmologists and specialists and get necessary advice on eye protection. Mobile Eye Clinic visits boarding schools and nursing homes in Baku and major districts of the country. İt should be noted that almost1,500 people from Baku and regions benefited from free eye checkups provided by Azercell’s Mobile Eye Clinic in 2017.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news