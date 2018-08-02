India keen on co-op with Azerbaijan's Agency for Development of SMEs

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 2

Trend:

India is interested in cooperation with the Agency for Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), the Indian Ambassador to Baku Sanjay Rana said at a meeting with Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, the ministry said in a statement Aug. 2.

The minister said the relations between Azerbaijan and India are at a high level and noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with India.

Mustafayev noted the importance of mutual visits and meetings, the importance of the activity of the intergovernmental commission for cooperation in trade, economy, science and technology.

The minister also noted the expansion of cooperation in trade between the two countries and added that there are about 170 companies with Indian capital in Azerbaijan. He said there is a great potential for cooperation in healthcare, pharmaceutics, agriculture, tourism, information and communication technologies and other areas, as well as great opportunities for the export of non-oil products of Azerbaijan to India.

The ambassador noted that India attaches great importance to relations with Azerbaijan. He said the International North-South Transport Corridor is also important for India.

"In addition, India is interested in cooperation and expansion of relations with the Agency for Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO)," he said.

