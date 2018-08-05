Azerbaijan sets up Council of Farmers under Ministry of Agriculture

5 August 2018 18:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Agriculture held an event dedicated to the establishment of the Council of Farmers, the ministry said in a message.

Speaking at the event with the participation of the country's leading farmers, Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov said that agrarian reforms are underway in Azerbaijan and the institutional projects are being implemented in the agrarian sphere.

The minister informed the farmers about the recent decree signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Having mentioned about the establishment of the State Agrarian Development Centers, Karimov stressed that the new structure will allow applying the ‘single window’ system and fully ensuring its transparency.

Stressing about the establishment of farmers’ and coordination councils under the State Agrarian Development Centers, the minister said that the structure that has been recently established is the Council of Farmers under the Ministry of Agriculture.

"The ultimate goal of the Ministry of Agriculture is to enable farmers to use the land even more efficiently, produce even more products and earn even more," he said. “The Center for Agrarian Research was established to reveal the problems of farmers and help them.”

"State Agrarian Trade Company" LLC was established to help farmers in the sale of their products.

The quality of seeds and fertilizers, irrigation problems, actions on the development of livestock were discussed at the meeting. At the end of the meeting, a board of the Council of Farmers consisting of 14 people was established.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan, Iran seeking to create Economic Development HQ (Exclusive)
Economy news 16:01
US company developing block of fields in Azerbaijan extends maturity of loans
Oil&Gas 14:43
Most of international travelers in Georgia account for Azerbaijani tourists
Society 14:38
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market
Economy news 12:01
Azerbaijan, Iran call for full implementation of agreements
Business 10:38
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan more than 90 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:31
Latest
Iran’s exports to Europe surge
Economy news 18:20
Iran imports plane parts before US sanctions kick in
Politics 17:03
Azerbaijan, Iran seeking to create Economic Development HQ (Exclusive)
Economy news 16:01
Iran urges enhanced co-op with Russia, China, neighbors
Iran 15:02
US company developing block of fields in Azerbaijan extends maturity of loans
Oil&Gas 14:43
Most of international travelers in Georgia account for Azerbaijani tourists
Society 14:38
Almaty City Health Department to buy diesel fuel via tender
Tenders 13:49
Turkey to present its export potential in Ashgabat
Turkmenistan 13:11
Turkmen gas concern seeking for audit consultants via tender
Tenders 12:36