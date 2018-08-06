Azerbaijan privatizing fish and hazelnut processing enterprises (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6
Trend:
The Azerbaijan State Committee on Property Issues will hold another auction on September 4, the committee said in a message Aug. 6.
Seventy-six state facilities will be put up for the first auction this month, 17 of which are joint-stock companies, 32 - small state enterprises, as well as 24 non-residential areas and three vehicles.
The facilities related to joint-stock companies and belonging to different economic spheres, namely, transport, hazelnut processing, agriculture, are located in Shirvan, Barda, Tartar, Kurdamir and other districts of the country.
The total area of small state-owned enterprises put up for privatization is from 30 square meters to 9,297 square meters.
Among these state-owned enterprises is the complex with the land plot in Lokbatan settlement of Baku’s Garadagh district (total area of 1,169 square meters), Shamkir fish factory in Dallar settlement of Shamkir district (total area of 341 square meters).
