Azerbaijan privatizing fish and hazelnut processing enterprises (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

Trend:

The Azerbaijan State Committee on Property Issues will hold another auction on September 4, the committee said in a message Aug. 6.

Seventy-six state facilities will be put up for the first auction this month, 17 of which are joint-stock companies, 32 - small state enterprises, as well as 24 non-residential areas and three vehicles.

The facilities related to joint-stock companies and belonging to different economic spheres, namely, transport, hazelnut processing, agriculture, are located in Shirvan, Barda, Tartar, Kurdamir and other districts of the country.

The total area of ​​small state-owned enterprises put up for privatization is from 30 square meters to 9,297 square meters.

Among these state-owned enterprises is the complex with the land plot in Lokbatan settlement of Baku’s Garadagh district (total area of ​​1,169 square meters), Shamkir fish factory in Dallar settlement of Shamkir district (total area of 341 square meters).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news