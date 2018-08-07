Five seed enterprises to be built in Azerbaijan

7 August 2018 19:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

Trend:

Until 2020, five seed enterprises will be built in Azerbaijan, two of which will start operating in 2018, and three others in 2019, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ilham Guliyev said in a meeting in Baku Aug. 7.

"The State Seed Fund was established in 2015 in order to provide Azerbaijani producers with highly productive varieties of seeds and effectively regulate activities in this direction," he added.

The current state of seed production in the country, problems and challenges, use of innovative technologies, tests on varieties of plants, and analysis of results were discussed during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Central Office of the Ministry of Agriculture, representatives of the State Veterinary Service, and seed producers.

