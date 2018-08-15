Azerbaijan eyes to harvest 260K tons of cotton

15 August 2018 20:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

Trend:

This year cotton has been planted on 132,500 hectares in 22 districts of Azerbaijan, and 260,000 tons of cotton are expected to be harvested by the end of the season, Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Minister Inam Karimov said Aug. 15.

He was speaking at a republican meeting in the Salyan district dedicated to fulfilling the tasks given at the meeting regarding the development of cotton growing held in Barda district March 26 with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry said in a message.

At the meeting held at the Heydar Aliyev Center, the minister of agriculture touched upon the comprehensive measures for the development of cotton growing in Azerbaijan, which have been held since 2016. He told about the policy of subsidies for cotton products, noting that with the support of the state, large-scale measures are being implemented to provide farmers with fertilizers, cars and equipment. Presently, agrotechnical work on cotton growing continues.

The construction of a cotton processing plant in Ujar district with a capacity of 40,000 tons of cotton per year is nearing completion. The plant will also produce 20,000 tons of cottonseed oil and 2,500-3,000 tons of cottonseed.

The construction of nine plants began in the Light Industry Park in Mingachevir district, and two of these plants began operating in February this year, while the construction of another seven plants will be completed before 2021.

About 90,000 tons of cotton were harvested in 2016 and 207,000 tons of cotton were harvested last year.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani ISP preparing to deploy OTT service
ICT 20:57
Azerbaijan’s IT company bidding to create open data website of Kyrgyz gov’t
ICT 20:54
Azerbaijani investment company issuing US dollar bonds with 6% yield
Economy news 20:50
Azerbaijan eyes to increase exports of its products to China till late 2018
Economy news 20:41
Gas consumption in Azerbaijan decreases by nearly 19%
Oil&Gas 20:31
Canadian company reveals sales volumes of Azerbaijani oil
Oil&Gas 17:09
Latest
Azerbaijani ISP preparing to deploy OTT service
ICT 20:57
Azerbaijan’s IT company bidding to create open data website of Kyrgyz gov’t
ICT 20:54
Azerbaijani investment company issuing US dollar bonds with 6% yield
Economy news 20:50
Vienna hosts Kyrgyz-Austrian business forum in construction sphere
Kyrgyzstan 20:48
Iran, Ukraine eye more co-op in food industry
Economy news 20:46
Russian, Turkmen presidents mull prospects of trade and economic co-op in Sochi
Turkmenistan 20:44
Azerbaijan eyes to increase exports of its products to China till late 2018
Economy news 20:41
Gas consumption in Azerbaijan decreases by nearly 19%
Oil&Gas 20:31
Russia accounts for over 90% of Kazakhstan's trade turnover with EEU
Economy news 20:24