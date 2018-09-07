Free trade regime between Georgia, Azerbaijan needs to be expanded - PM

7 September 2018 07:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Trend:

The free trade regime between Georgia and Azerbaijan works with certain inaccuracies, and it needs to be expanded, said Mamuka Bakhtadze, the Prime Minister of Georgia, according to "Gruziya Online".

Bakhtadze which was appointed as Prime Minister in July, visited Azerbaijan with the first official visit August 30. In Baku, he held talks with President Ilham Aliyev, with Prime Minister Novruz Mamedov and Parliament Speaker Oktay Asadov.

"Azerbaijan is our strategic partner, I want to tell you that the meeting [in Baku] was very fruitful and we discussed very important joint projects that will give a new impetus to the economic relations of Georgia and Azerbaijan.You know that we have a free trade regime between us, However, our position is that we expand the existing framework of the free trade regime with Azerbaijan, and the sphere of services should be added to it, "Bakhtadze said.

According to statistical data, Azerbaijan is one of the five major trading partners of Georgia. From January to July, the foreign trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan amounted to more than $ 584 million.

