Czech Republic interested in expanding bilateral ties with Azerbaijan

The Azerbaijan Railways CJSC has held a meeting with a delegation led by the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic Marta Novakova, the Public Relations Department of the company said in a statement Sept. 12.

The Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov informed the members of the Czech delegation about the transport and logistics potential of Azerbaijan, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, as well as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, North-South and South-West transport corridors.

He noted the high level of relations between the railway agencies of the two countries.

Thus, on April 14, 2015, in order to implement the second phase of the "Reconstruction of Azerbaijani Railways" project, an agreement was signed between Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and the Czech MORAVIA STEEL Group A.S. company as an addendum to the export contract "On material and technical supply and overhaul of the 600-kilometer Baku-Boyuk-Kesik section of railways of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

The implementation of the new project began at the end of October 2015. The repair work in this direction is already coming to an end.

In turn, the Czech minister highly appreciated the work carried out by the Azerbaijani side in the implementation of international and regional projects. The interest in expanding bilateral ties was expressed.

The further expansion of bilateral cooperation was discussed during the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by the Ambassador of Czech Republic in Azerbaijan Milan Ekert.

