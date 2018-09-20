New switches being laid at Azerbaijan’s Sangachal, Goran railway stations (PHOTO)

20 September 2018 15:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Trend:

The work to lay 17 new switches has started at the Sangachal and Goran railway stations in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC said in a message Sept. 20.

The work will be carried out in stages.

The work is being carried out as part of the overhaul of the 600-kilometer section of the Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway.

The process of replacing switches at the Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway has been going on since September 2016.

The first new railroad switch was mounted on September 9, 2016.

So far, 209 new railroad switches have been installed.

