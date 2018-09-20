New switches being laid at Azerbaijan’s Sangachal, Goran railway stations (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

The work to lay 17 new switches has started at the Sangachal and Goran railway stations in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC said in a message Sept. 20.

The work will be carried out in stages.

The work is being carried out as part of the overhaul of the 600-kilometer section of the Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway.

The process of replacing switches at the Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway has been going on since September 2016.

The first new railroad switch was mounted on September 9, 2016.

So far, 209 new railroad switches have been installed.

