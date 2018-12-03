Turkmenistan eyes to open trade house in Azerbaijan

3 December 2018 16:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

Turkmenistan intends to open a trade house in Azerbaijan, First Secretary-Consul of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Azerbaijan Batyr Rejepov said at a meeting with Deputy Secretary General of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan Fuad Humbatov, the Confederation said in a message Dec. 3.

He noted that the trade house, which is planned to be opened, provides for the sale of a different assortment of textile products and hand-woven carpets produced in Turkmenistan.

Rejepov asked for support of the Confederation in attracting partners for cooperation in the relevant areas, legal registration and finding a suitable place for the house.

Humbatov noted that the Confederation will provide the appropriate support regarding the opening of the trade house.

