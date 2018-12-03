Turkmenistan eyes to open trade house in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

Turkmenistan intends to open a trade house in Azerbaijan, First Secretary-Consul of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Azerbaijan Batyr Rejepov said at a meeting with Deputy Secretary General of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan Fuad Humbatov, the Confederation said in a message Dec. 3.

He noted that the trade house, which is planned to be opened, provides for the sale of a different assortment of textile products and hand-woven carpets produced in Turkmenistan.

Rejepov asked for support of the Confederation in attracting partners for cooperation in the relevant areas, legal registration and finding a suitable place for the house.

Humbatov noted that the Confederation will provide the appropriate support regarding the opening of the trade house.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news