Azerbaijan, UAE expanding ties in small & medium business

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

Trend:

Azerbaijan's Agency for Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and the Dubai Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organization, a similar structure in the UAE, are expanding cooperation, Trend reports referring to the agency.

Relevant discussions took place during the meeting, organized as part of the eighth annual meeting on investments, traditionally held in Dubai.

At the meeting held between the chairman of the agency Orkhan Mammadov and the general executive director of the Dubai SMEs Development Organization Abdulbaset Al-Janahi, the parties expressed interest in cooperation, exchanged views on expanding ties.

The main topics discussed were related to the establishment and development of cooperation between small and medium-sized businesses of Azerbaijan and the UAE. To this end, the parties agreed to expand ties, to organize events in Baku with the participation of representatives of SMEs of the two countries and to implement joint projects in Azerbaijan based on the UAE investments.

The eighth meeting on investments began on April 8 in Dubai, which is a favorable platform for discussing investment opportunities for the development of entrepreneurship, trends in encouraging investments and discussing cooperation, sharing experience and establishing new ties.

More than 10,000 representatives of state and private structures from over 140 countries, as well as experts, famous scientists participate in the meeting of the current year.

