85 state property objects to be put up for auction in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

On July 2, a regular auction will take place in Azerbaijan, where 85 objects of state property will be put up for sale, Trend reports with reference to the State Committee on Property Issues June 3.

In the total number of state property objects to be put up for the auction, there are 19 joint stock companies, 37 small state-owned enterprises, 12 unused non-residential areas, 16 vehicles and 1 unfinished building.

In the total number of state property objects, 15 belong to the service sector, 5 to industry, 1 to the healthcare sector, and the rest cover the agricultural and maintenance sectors.

The Shamkir branch of the Chinar refrigerator factory has also been put up for privatization.

Five unused non-residential areas are located in Baku, the rest in other cities and districts of Azerbaijan.

Among joint-stock companies at the auction, there are companies in the field of cotton growing, poultry breeding, transport, construction, repair, trade, production, processing, etc.

