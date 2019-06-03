85 state property objects to be put up for auction in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

3 June 2019 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 3

Trend:

On July 2, a regular auction will take place in Azerbaijan, where 85 objects of state property will be put up for sale, Trend reports with reference to the State Committee on Property Issues June 3.

In the total number of state property objects to be put up for the auction, there are 19 joint stock companies, 37 small state-owned enterprises, 12 unused non-residential areas, 16 vehicles and 1 unfinished building.

In the total number of state property objects, 15 belong to the service sector, 5 to industry, 1 to the healthcare sector, and the rest cover the agricultural and maintenance sectors.

The Shamkir branch of the Chinar refrigerator factory has also been put up for privatization.

Five unused non-residential areas are located in Baku, the rest in other cities and districts of Azerbaijan.

Among joint-stock companies at the auction, there are companies in the field of cotton growing, poultry breeding, transport, construction, repair, trade, production, processing, etc.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
When will Serbia get chance to access Azerbaijani gas?
Oil&Gas 17:46
MP: Armenian side tries to disrupt negotiations by killing Azerbaijani officer
Politics 17:41
Ashgabat, Baku appreciate significance of Trans-Caspian high-speed information highway
Oil&Gas 17:39
Proceedings on criminal case of IBA ex-head continue in Baku
Society 16:51
Azerbaijan to attend PACE Committee meeting in Belgrade
Politics 16:32
Turkey reveals volume of crude oil imports from Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 16:22
Latest
Iran discloses volume of oil products exported from ports of Hormozgan province
Economy 18:50
Over 1.5M tons of goods unloaded at Iran’s Imam Khomeini Port
Economy 17:55
More than 300,000T of rapeseed to be harvested in Iran
Economy 17:54
AZAL, Boeing negotiating timing of delivery of 737 MAX-8 aircraft
Economy 17:52
Mexico hopes to reach migration deal with U.S. as tariffs loom
Other News 17:46
When will Serbia get chance to access Azerbaijani gas?
Oil&Gas 17:46
Uzbekistan to invest into tourism
Tourism 17:45
MP: Armenian side tries to disrupt negotiations by killing Azerbaijani officer
Politics 17:41
Ashgabat, Baku appreciate significance of Trans-Caspian high-speed information highway
Oil&Gas 17:39