Raiffeisen Bank to hold summit in Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The banking summit of Austrian Raiffeisen Bank will be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on June 26, 2019, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

“The holding of the summit is the sign of an increasing interest worldwide to results of implementing efficient socio-economic reforms in Uzbekistan, which are aimed at improvement of financial investments climate and at the increase of overall well-being of the population,” reads the message.

“Tashkent banking summit will allow for the strengthening of partnership between financial institutes of two countries, as well as for the expersts of Uzbekistan to ger acquianted with latest trend on the international capital markets,” the report said.

