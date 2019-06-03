Raiffeisen Bank to hold summit in Uzbekistan

3 June 2019 17:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The banking summit of Austrian Raiffeisen Bank will be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on June 26, 2019, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

“The holding of the summit is the sign of an increasing interest worldwide to results of implementing efficient socio-economic reforms in Uzbekistan, which are aimed at improvement of financial investments climate and at the increase of overall well-being of the population,” reads the message.

“Tashkent banking summit will allow for the strengthening of partnership between financial institutes of two countries, as well as for the expersts of Uzbekistan to ger acquianted with latest trend on the international capital markets,” the report said.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Joining Eurasian Economic Union is Uzbekistan's internal matter
Economy 14:03
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan to increase mutual tourism traffic
Tourism 12:36
Central Bank of Uzbekistan talks on innovations in payment system (Exclusive)
Finance 2 June 09:43
Trilateral agreement to be signed on Safe City project in Uzbekistan
Economy 1 June 11:50
Uzbekistan launches its first insulin plant
Economy 1 June 11:46
Uzbekistan picks spot for building its first nuclear plant
Economy 1 June 10:27
Latest
Pompeo says U.S. trying to level the playing field with China
Other News 17:14
Major Iranian companies produce 4M tons of iron ore concentrate
Economy 17:09
Iran again fails to sell gas condensates via IRENEX
Oil&Gas 17:05
Proceedings on criminal case of IBA ex-head continue in Baku
Society 16:51
Revenues of Azerbaijan’s postal operator increase
Economy 16:46
'We're ready to welcome you' NATO tells North Macedonia
World 16:45
Turkmengas opens tender to render services at 16 production wells
Tenders 16:44
Azerbaijan to attend PACE Committee meeting in Belgrade
Politics 16:32
More settlements of Kazakhstan to be provided with gas
Oil&Gas 16:29