Joint charity project of Azercell and Xəzər TV

Azercell, which has always been a company that supports social projects, continued its activity in this direction during the month of Ramadan.

Within the joint initiative of Azercell and Xəzər TV, “Mobile Eye” and “Mobile Dental” clinics of Azercell visited Terter, Aghdam and Tovuz cities in May. Approximately 3 000 people benefited from free checkups organized within the framework of this charity project, Trend reports

It should be noted that, on June 5, 2019, on behalf of the Xəzər TV and Azercell’s management, the doctors who took part in these trips were awarded with special diplomas for their support towards the project, on the live broadcast of the show “Səni axtarıram”, aired on Xəzər TV. Azercell rewarded them with valuable gifts as well.

We would like to emphasize that, children deprived of parental care, elderly people, low-income families and internally displaced persons benefit from medical examinations and treatment provided by Azercell's “Mobile Eye” and “Mobile Dental” clinics on a regular basis. These mobile clinics, equipped with the latest medical facilities, have succeeded to provide assistance for tens of thousands of people throughout their course of activity.

