Joint charity project of Azercell and Xəzər TV

6 June 2019 19:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

Trend:

Azercell, which has always been a company that supports social projects, continued its activity in this direction during the month of Ramadan.

Within the joint initiative of Azercell and Xəzər TV, “Mobile Eye” and “Mobile Dental” clinics of Azercell visited Terter, Aghdam and Tovuz cities in May. Approximately 3 000 people benefited from free checkups organized within the framework of this charity project, Trend reports

It should be noted that, on June 5, 2019, on behalf of the Xəzər TV and Azercell’s management, the doctors who took part in these trips were awarded with special diplomas for their support towards the project, on the live broadcast of the show “Səni axtarıram”, aired on Xəzər TV. Azercell rewarded them with valuable gifts as well.

We would like to emphasize that, children deprived of parental care, elderly people, low-income families and internally displaced persons benefit from medical examinations and treatment provided by Azercell's “Mobile Eye” and “Mobile Dental” clinics on a regular basis. These mobile clinics, equipped with the latest medical facilities, have succeeded to provide assistance for tens of thousands of people throughout their course of activity.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Travel the world with Azercell!
Business 4 June 16:45
Feel real convenience with Azercell!
Business 3 June 14:00
Azerbaijan’s Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center to become digital hub
ICT 1 June 10:00
Azercell provides football fans in Baku with ultra-high data speeds (PHOTO)
ICT 30 May 12:30
Azercell takes part in another career fair (PHOTO)
Business 27 May 16:00
Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center opens new office for students (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan 23 May 16:00
Latest
61 killed in security incidents in Sudan: official
Other News 19:25
U.S., Mexico to resume talks over tariffs, border as Trump seeks more progress
US 18:39
Winners of Baku Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics & Tumbling revealed
Society 17:42
Turkmenistan introduces region's investment opportunities to EU
Economy 16:55
Iran exports non-oil goods for $63M via its Astara county
Economy 16:31
Central Bank of Iran explains inflation control in country
Economy 14:36
Bank deposits keep increasing in Azerbaijani regions
Economy 14:33
Unique project to be launched in Kazakhstan's Akmola region
Economy 14:31
Azerbaijan hosts Baku Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling
Society 14:24