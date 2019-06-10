Azerbaijani ministry discloses volume of silkworm cocoons delivered to Azeripek LLC (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

The harvesting of silkworm cocoons is underway in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture on June 10.

The silkworm breeders delivered 99.33 tons of raw cocoons to Azeripek LLC till June 8. Most of raw cocoons - 31.49 tons were delivered on June 7.

Azerbaijan’s Zardab, Fizuli, Balakan, Zagatala, Kurdamir and Sheki districts are leading in this sphere.

Some 30.19 tons of silkworms were harvested in Zardab district, 22.82 tons - in Fizuli district, 13.57 tons - in Balakan district, 5.72 tons - in Zagatala district, 5.64 tons - in Kurdamir district and 5.39 tons - in Sheki district.

Raw cocoons are being harvested in 38 Azerbaijani districts.

Some 800 tons of cocoons is planned to be raised in 2019.

The silkworm breeders delivered 513.9 tons of raw cocoons in 2018, which is 2.1 times more than in 2017.

As a result of the implementation of the state program for the development of cocoon production and sericulture in Azerbaijan in 2018-2025, the volume of cocoon production is planned to be brought up to 6,000 tons until 2025.

Silkworm cocoon production is subsidized by the state.

The silkworm breeders deliver raw cocoons to Azeripek LLC at four manats per kilogram.

The state additionally pays five manats to the farmers for the production of one kilogram of raw cocoons, i.e., a farmer receives nine manats for each kilogram of raw cocoons.

Over the past three years, 3.5 million mulberry seedlings were brought from China to Azerbaijan to create a feed base for cocoon farming. These mulberry seedlings were planted in the country’s districts.

One million mulberry seedlings brought from China on December 4, 2018 were planted in 36 Azerbaijani districts.

