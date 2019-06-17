Grain harvesting completed on 30 percent of acreage in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 17
Trend:
This year, 1,009,139.8 hectares of grain (677,793 hectares of wheat and 331,346.8 hectares of barley) were sown in Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Agriculture.
As of June 15, grain harvesting was completed in Azerbaijan in more than 304,509.71 hectares, including 235,628.1 hectares of barley and 68,881.65 hectares of wheat.
Harvesting has been completed in Azerbaijan’s Barda and Yevlakh districts.
Harvesting is nearing completion in Kurdamir, Sabirabad, Beylagan, Zardab, Jalilabad and Masalli districts. In the Kurdamir district, harvesting was completed at 29,256 hectares of the total area of 29,926 hectares. Barley yields in the district account for 33.3 centners per hectare.
In the Sabirabad district, harvesting was also completed at 9,550 hectares of the total area of 9,600 hectares. Barley yields in the district account for 37.5 centners per hectare.
High barley harvesting results were also achieved in Neftchala, Sheki, Bilasuvar, Barda, Samukh, Goranboy, Gakh, Agjabadi, Fizuli, Agdam, Tartar and Imishli districts.
|
District
|
Barley area, hectares
|
Harvested area, hectares
|
Yield, centners/hectare
|
Neftchala
|
31,404
|
30,610
|
27.2
|
Sheki
|
21,626.3
|
14,680
|
34
|
Bilasuvar
|
14,900
|
14,353
|
32
|
Sabirabad
|
9,600
|
9,550
|
37.5
|
Zardab
|
5,730
|
5,729.5
|
30.6
|
Yevlakh
|
5,082.5
|
5,082.5
|
29
|
Jalilabad
|
4,509.1
|
4,390
|
35.1
|
Barda
|
2,568
|
2,568
|
31
|
Beylagan
|
1,765
|
1,746
|
28
|
Samukh
|
3,544
|
3,386
|
34.7
|
Goranboy
|
11,500
|
9,530
|
24
|
Gakh
|
2,881
|
2,537
|
26
|
Masalli
|
2,786
|
2,638
|
20.5
|
Agjabadi
|
5,637
|
5,118
|
33.7
|
Fizuli
|
8,505
|
7,859
|
30.6
|
Agdam
|
2,215
|
1,951
|
35.5
|
Terter
|
3,814.5
|
3,198
|
34
|
Imishli
|
6,322
|
5,491
|
32.3
|
Khizi
|
1,925
|
1,385
|
17
|
Goychay
|
6,851
|
5,313
|
32
|
Salyan
|
9,917
|
8,524
|
34
|
Agdash
|
11,473.1
|
8,055
|
23.5
|
Saatli
|
5,822
|
5,533
|
36.8
|
Hajigabul
|
11,008
|
9,236
|
27.9
|
Siyazan
|
2,516
|
1,920
|
29.1
|
Balaken
|
457.7
|
426
|
28.7
|
Jabrayil
|
550
|
530
|
30.1
|
Lankaran
|
68
|
40.8
|
13
In other districts, the barley harvesting is also taking place in accordance with the schedule.
