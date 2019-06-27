Turkish Airlines added Nigeria’s Port Harcourt to its flight network (PHOTO)

27 June 2019 13:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

Trend:

Flying to more countries that any other airline, Turkish Airlines added Port Harcourt, an important city in Nigeria, to its flight network as the global carrier’s 56th destination in Africa. Flag carrier will operate four weekly reciprocal flights between Istanbul and Port Harcourt.

Already flying to Lagos, Kano and Abuja in Nigeria, Turkish Airlines added Port Harcourt to the list, increasing its flight network to 311 destinations. With this launch, the global carrier continues to be the leader as the airline that flies to more destinations than any other airline in Africa.

During the press conference in International Port Harcourt Airport held for the inaugural flight, Turkish Airlines Senior Vice President of Sales (2nd Region), Kerem Sarp said; “By starting our Port Harcourt flights, we added a new milestone to Turkish Airlines’ mission of growth in Africa. With Port Harcourt as our fourth destination in Nigeria, Turkish Airlines continues to be the bridge between cultures. We are happy to add Port Harcourt to our flight network, and enable our passengers in here to experience a seamless flight journey with Turkish Airlines privilege.”

FLIGHT

START

END

DAYS

DEPARTURE

ARRIVAL

TK 621

25/06/2019

25/06/2019

Tuesday

IST

06:35

11:30

PHC

TK 622

25/06/2019

25/06/2019

Tuesday

PHC

14:30

23.10

IST

TK 627

27/06/2019

26/10/2019

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

IST

19:45

23:40

PHC

TK 628

27/06/2019

26/10/2019

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

PHC

00:35

9:15

IST

*All times are in LMT.

To view the flight schedules please visit www.turkishairlines.com, contact the call center at +90 212 444 0849 or visit any Turkish Airlines sales office.

