Turkish Airlines added Nigeria’s Port Harcourt to its flight network (PHOTO)

Flying to more countries that any other airline, Turkish Airlines added Port Harcourt, an important city in Nigeria, to its flight network as the global carrier’s 56th destination in Africa. Flag carrier will operate four weekly reciprocal flights between Istanbul and Port Harcourt.

Already flying to Lagos, Kano and Abuja in Nigeria, Turkish Airlines added Port Harcourt to the list, increasing its flight network to 311 destinations. With this launch, the global carrier continues to be the leader as the airline that flies to more destinations than any other airline in Africa.

During the press conference in International Port Harcourt Airport held for the inaugural flight, Turkish Airlines Senior Vice President of Sales (2nd Region), Kerem Sarp said; “By starting our Port Harcourt flights, we added a new milestone to Turkish Airlines’ mission of growth in Africa. With Port Harcourt as our fourth destination in Nigeria, Turkish Airlines continues to be the bridge between cultures. We are happy to add Port Harcourt to our flight network, and enable our passengers in here to experience a seamless flight journey with Turkish Airlines privilege.”

FLIGHT START END DAYS DEPARTURE ARRIVAL TK 621 25/06/2019 25/06/2019 Tuesday IST 06:35 11:30 PHC TK 622 25/06/2019 25/06/2019 Tuesday PHC 14:30 23.10 IST TK 627 27/06/2019 26/10/2019 Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday IST 19:45 23:40 PHC TK 628 27/06/2019 26/10/2019 Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday PHC 00:35 9:15 IST

*All times are in LMT.

