Main sources of labor migration to Kazakhstan revealed

11 July 2019 15:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Some 260,000 work permits for migrants were issued or extended in Kazakhstan during first six months of this year, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

Mainly these permits belong to citizens of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine.

“The number of those who wish to get work permit drastically increases during spring and summer. The number of permits issued by the migration services during this period increases to thousands of documents a day,” the report said.

On January 12, 2018, first Migration Services Center was opened in Kazakhstan. Currently, there are 17 such centers across the country. Some 434,000 work permits were issued and 117,500 permits were extended via these centers last year.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
OPEC reveals oil output forecasts for Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 15:46
Georgia will operate regular flights to major international airports in South Korea
Tourism 15:34
Direct investments in economy of Kazakhstan to double
Finance 15:23
Mubariz Gurbanli: thousands of monuments of Turkic and Islamic culture destroyed in Armenia
Politics 14:51
Cost of Turkish defense industry products exported to Azerbaijan announced
Turkey 14:44
PM: $2.8B invested in Azerbaijani economy - sign of positive dynamics development
Politics 14:36
Latest
India-U.S. trade talks to restart Friday with little sign of compromise
Other News 16:02
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 16:01
OPEC reveals oil output forecasts for Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 15:46
MFA urges int'l community to pressure Armenia to release Azerbaijani hostages
Politics 15:45
OPEC crude oil production down by 29.83 mb/d
Oil&Gas 15:38
Georgia will operate regular flights to major international airports in South Korea
Tourism 15:34
Delta Air quarterly profit surges 39% on higher fares
Other News 15:25
Direct investments in economy of Kazakhstan to double
Finance 15:23
Russian company to invest $75 M in Uzbek Angren Pack
Economy 15:09