Main sources of labor migration to Kazakhstan revealed

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Some 260,000 work permits for migrants were issued or extended in Kazakhstan during first six months of this year, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

Mainly these permits belong to citizens of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine.

“The number of those who wish to get work permit drastically increases during spring and summer. The number of permits issued by the migration services during this period increases to thousands of documents a day,” the report said.

On January 12, 2018, first Migration Services Center was opened in Kazakhstan. Currently, there are 17 such centers across the country. Some 434,000 work permits were issued and 117,500 permits were extended via these centers last year.

