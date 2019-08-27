Grape and Wine Festival to be held in Azerbaijan with support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation (UPDATE)

27 August 2019 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 13:28)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

Trend:

First -ever Azerbaijani Grape and Wine Festival will be held with the support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Meysari village of Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi district on August 30-31, Trend reports on Aug. 27.

The event will be organized on the territory of the viticulture and winemaking complex Shirvan Sharablari LLC.

The festival will be jointly held by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture, the executive branch of the Shamakhi district, the Regional Development Public Union, the State Tourism Agency and the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum.

The festival is aimed at promoting local production of grapes and wine, increasing the export potential of wine and bringing the history of winemaking in Azerbaijan to the guests’ attention.

Various enlightening and entertainment events dedicated to the viticulture and winemaking and the country’s tourism potential will be conducted during the festival.

The festival will open on August 30. The opening ceremony includes a music program, a parade with the participation of dancers and naghara (musical instrument) performers, an orchestra of wind instruments, and action figures and dolls, which are the emblems of the festival. The guests will be greeted by various mummers in colorful costumes related to winemaking.

story will be updated

