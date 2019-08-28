Azerbaijan temporarily exempts gasoline imports from customs duties

28 August 2019 10:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

Trend:

The Azerbaijani government is temporarily exempting gasoline imports with an octane rating of 92 (AI-92) or higher including less than 95, from customs duties, Trend reports.

The corresponding decision was made by the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

Previously, the customs duty rate for this type of gasoline was 15 percent.

By another decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, excise tax rate for the import of gasoline with an octane rating of 92 (AI-92) or higher including less than 95, has been reduced from 200 manats per ton to one manat. Both decisions won’t apply to aviation gasoline.

The decisions will enter into force Sept. 1, 2019 and will be valid for 90 days.

($1= 1.7 manats on Aug. 28)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Liabilities of Azerbaijan’s NBCO TBC Kredit decrease
Finance 11:10
Wood Mackenzie talks on further progress for Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline
Oil&Gas 11:03
Profit of Azerbaijan’s TBC Kredit decreases by almost 2 times
Finance 10:58
Biscuit factory in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan eyes to expand its product varieties
Economy 10:42
Azerbaijani non-bank credit organization’s profit down
Finance 10:12
Azerbaijani currency rates for Aug. 28
Politics 10:00
Latest
Liabilities of Azerbaijan’s NBCO TBC Kredit decrease
Finance 11:10
Turkmenistan eyes to implement projects in chemical industry
Economy 11:06
Wood Mackenzie talks on further progress for Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline
Oil&Gas 11:03
Nearly $60M to be allocated for tourism development in South Kazakhstan
Tourism 10:59
Relaunched Uganda Airlines hopes to win slice of East African travel
Other News 10:59
Profit of Azerbaijan’s TBC Kredit decreases by almost 2 times
Finance 10:58
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for Central Bank's notes
Finance 10:58
Two-thirds of all enterprises in Uzbekistan account for service sector
Economy 10:58
Iranian Deputy Oil Minister: Production of premium petrol in Iran up by 90M liters
Oil&Gas 10:44