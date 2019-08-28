Azerbaijan temporarily exempts gasoline imports from customs duties

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

Trend:

The Azerbaijani government is temporarily exempting gasoline imports with an octane rating of 92 (AI-92) or higher including less than 95, from customs duties, Trend reports.

The corresponding decision was made by the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

Previously, the customs duty rate for this type of gasoline was 15 percent.

By another decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, excise tax rate for the import of gasoline with an octane rating of 92 (AI-92) or higher including less than 95, has been reduced from 200 manats per ton to one manat. Both decisions won’t apply to aviation gasoline.

The decisions will enter into force Sept. 1, 2019 and will be valid for 90 days.

($1= 1.7 manats on Aug. 28)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news