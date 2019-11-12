Minister: Significant growth expected in Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector in 2020 (UPDATE)

12 November 2019 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 14:46)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

In order to ensure stable and sustainable economic growth, Azerbaijan should use new development drivers, Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said during discussions of Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2020 in the parliament, Trend reports Nov. 12.

The minister noted the special importance of the non-oil industry in the implementation of export potential.

“Next year, along with the oil and gas industry, significant growth is also expected in the non-oil sector,” Jabbarov added.

The minister said that the reforms being carried out in Azerbaijan in connection with the “shadow” economy made it possible to finance social projects.

Jabbarov noted that in order to implement forecasts next year, it is important to continue improving the business environment, stop inspections in the field of entrepreneurship and take other steps.

“As a result of the work in the non-oil sector, growth is observed from year to year,” the minister added. “This trend is expected to continue next year as well.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan squeezed out of TOP-3 exporters of persimmon
Business 15:27
IGB will be game-changer in South-East Europe’s energy map
Oil&Gas 15:25
Minister: Azerbaijan’s budget package prepared considering new projects, economic tasks
Politics 15:22
Baku to host 2-nd Summit of World Religious Leaders
Politics 14:53
Armenia must unconditionally withdraw from occupied Azerbaijani lands – president's advisor
Turkey 14:53
Minister: Significant growth expected in Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector in 2020
Economy 14:46
Latest
LUKOIL Uzbekistan opens tender for service maintenance of Honeywell control systems
Tenders 16:03
Minister: Iran's military industry ready to help automotive industry
Business 16:02
Russian oil company’s branch in Turkmenistan opens tender for supply of racks
Turkmenistan 16:01
EBRD talks expansion into Uzbekistan’s regions (Exclusive)
Business 15:46
Uzbekistan squeezed out of TOP-3 exporters of persimmon
Business 15:27
IGB will be game-changer in South-East Europe’s energy map
Oil&Gas 15:25
Georgian Airways temporarily stops flights to several European cities
Tourism 15:25
Minister: Azerbaijan’s budget package prepared considering new projects, economic tasks
Politics 15:22
Turkey doubles investments in Kazakh economy
Finance 15:19