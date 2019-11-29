Azerbaijani parliament defines need criterion limit for 2020

29 November 2019 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

At the meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament on Nov. 29, the law “On the limit of the need criterion for 2020” was considered in the third reading, Trend reports.

According to the draft law, the limit of the need criterion for 2020 for the appointment of targeted state social assistance has been set at 160 manat ($94.3).

After discussion, the draft law was put to a vote and adopted in the third reading.

The law comes into force on Jan. 1, 2020.

($1= 1.7 manat on Nov. 29)

