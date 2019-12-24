Minister: Subsidies worth $470 set for development of intensive fruit gardening in Azerbaijan

24 December 2019 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

One of the reforms carried out last year was the creation of a new subsidy system, Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov told reporters, Trend reports on Dec. 24.

“The subsidy system has been completely reorganized,” the minister added.

“The main feature of this system is that a base amount is set for each sowing area,” Karimov said. “Proceeding from the base amount, the Council of Agricultural Subsidies set the appropriate coefficients for each field taking into account such factors as food safety, employment and export potential. For example, a coefficient equal to 1, which is 200 manat (nearly $118) was set for cereal fields, while 1.1, that is 220 manat ($129) for cotton fields.”

“The subsidies are allocated to cotton-growing entrepreneurs for both sowing and the product itself,” the minister said. “The highest ratio of 4 has been set for the creation of orchards. That is, subsidies in the amount of 800 manat ($470) are allocated for creating intensive fruit orchards, and a coefficient of 3 is set for creating vineyards, that is, subsidies are allocated in the amount of 600 manat ($352). The main goal is the development of intensive fruit growing.”

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Dec. 24)

