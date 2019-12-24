Deputy PM: Azerbaijan-Russia trade grows 23% for 10 months

24 December 2019 15:06 (UTC+04:00)

GUSAR, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia for the ten months of this year increased by 23 percent, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said in Azerbaijan's Gusar district at the opening ceremony of a bridge over the Samur river, Trend reports Dec. 24.

Mustafayev noted that the bridge creates greater opportunities for implementing international projects and expanding trade operations.

For the ten months of this year, the volume of cargo transportation along the North-South Route increased by 60 percent, and along the North-West Route - by 53 percent, the deputy prime minister added.

Mustafayev reminded that during the October meeting of the presidents of the two countries, the dynamics of development of cooperation in the fields of economy and politics between Azerbaijan and Russia were highly praised.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
EBRD launches cooperation with Azerbaijani bank
Finance 15:00
Association: Municipal elections in Azerbaijan were transparent
Politics 14:57
Deputy PM talks successful implementation of social projects in Azerbaijan
Politics 14:10
Salome Zourabichvili congratulates Ilham Aliyev
Politics 14:05
Deputy PM: Azerbaijani ruling party’s popularity growing
Politics 14:05
Russian IrAero launches new flight to Uzbekistan
Transport 14:04
Latest
Volume of China’s cargo transshipment via Turkish ports announced
Turkey 15:13
Iran’s Iranol Company beats its own sales record
Oil&Gas 15:12
Iran's latest budget plan: minimum share of oil revenues
Business 15:09
Georgian TBC Bank enters loan agreement with European Investment Bank
Finance 15:02
EBRD launches cooperation with Azerbaijani bank
Finance 15:00
Association: Municipal elections in Azerbaijan were transparent
Politics 14:57
Uzbekistan officially joins International Plant Protection Convention
Business 14:46
Israeli tech exits in 2019 doubled to nearly $10 billion
Israel 14:43
China to take measures to support jobs amid economic slowdown
China 14:41