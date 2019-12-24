Deputy PM: Azerbaijan-Russia trade grows 23% for 10 months

GUSAR, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia for the ten months of this year increased by 23 percent, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said in Azerbaijan's Gusar district at the opening ceremony of a bridge over the Samur river, Trend reports Dec. 24.

Mustafayev noted that the bridge creates greater opportunities for implementing international projects and expanding trade operations.

For the ten months of this year, the volume of cargo transportation along the North-South Route increased by 60 percent, and along the North-West Route - by 53 percent, the deputy prime minister added.

Mustafayev reminded that during the October meeting of the presidents of the two countries, the dynamics of development of cooperation in the fields of economy and politics between Azerbaijan and Russia were highly praised.

